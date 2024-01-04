Human remains found in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Human remains were found in a swampy area next to the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday, police said.

The remains were found on the 7300 block of Milnor Street just before 2 p.m. behind a construction site while the water department was digging in the area, authorities said.

Police said the medical examiner will have to determine the cause of death to see if any foul play was involved.