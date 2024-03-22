Del. advances bill allowing "human composting," said to be more Earth-friendly than burial, cremation

Human composting: The rising interest in natural burial Human composting: The rising interest in natural burial 05:23

DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) - Supporters of human composting say it's a more environmentally friendly and cheaper alternative to being buried in a coffin or cremation - it uses less energy and avoids chemicals like formaldehyde or the release of carbon dioxide and mercury into the atmosphere.

Now, Delaware could become the eighth state to legalize the practice.

The Delaware Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation.

The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred to as human composting.

Senate sponsor Laura Sturgeon said natural organic reduction is a "sophisticated process" that uses cutting-edge technology and engineering to accelerate the process of turning a human body into soil.

Here's how CBS News explained the process in 2022 after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill legalizing human composting.

The process goes like this: the body of the deceased is placed into a reusable vessel along with plant material such as wood chips, alfalfa and straw. The organic mix creates the perfect habitat for naturally occurring microbes to do their work, quickly and efficiently breaking down the body in about a month's time.

Human composting is currently legal in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, California, New York and Nevada, and legislation has been introduced in more than a dozen other states.

In addition to the emissions considerations, supporters of the practice say human composting will help reduce the amount of land needed for cemeteries and the amount of timber harvested for caskets.

"This choice may not be for everyone, but we can respect those who wish to turn their bodies into soil by allowing this sustainable death care option to be available in Delaware," Sturgeon said.

If the bill is enacted into law, state officials would have up to a year to develop specific regulations.

The organic reduction process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the dead person's family.

Under the bill, remains could not be accepted for composting if they contain radioactive implants, or if the person died as the result of a radiological incident. Also off-limits would be the remains of those suspected of having certain infections, such as the Ebola virus or diseases that can affect both animals and humans and lead to incurable neurodegenerative disorders, such as mad cow disease.

Testing in other states that allow the practice has found the resulting soil to be "high quality and regenerative," according to bill supporters.

"That is completely safe for any use," said Chris DiPietro, a lobbyist testifying in favor the bill. Some people use the soil from a loved one's composting to plant a tree to remember them, he added.

Opponents suggested that human composting is disrespectful.

"I really have a tough time accepting the idea of composting a human body," Sen. David Lawson said. "It just doesn't comport with my upbringing, my religion and my belief that God designed us, and we deserve a bit more respect than being turned into tomato food."