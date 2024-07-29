How to nominate your favorite Philadelphia Eagles fan for Fan of the Year

Eagles training camp is here. Here's what we learned from first day of practice.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the Philadelphia Eagles Fan of the Year.

You can nominate yourself or someone you know on the NFL website. Applications are due Sept. 30.

Fans will then have the opportunity to cast their vote for the ultimate Eagles fan. The Eagles and Ticketmaster, which is presenting the contest, will work together to choose the 2024 Eagles fan of the year, according to the Eagles.

Thirty-two winners from around the league will get to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, and one fan will be selected as NFL Fan of the Year.