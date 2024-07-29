Watch CBS News
Local News

How to nominate your favorite Philadelphia Eagles fan for Fan of the Year

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles training camp is here. Here's what we learned from first day of practice.
Eagles training camp is here. Here's what we learned from first day of practice. 03:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for the Philadelphia Eagles Fan of the Year. 

You can nominate yourself or someone you know on the NFL website. Applications are due Sept. 30.

Fans will then have the opportunity to cast their vote for the ultimate Eagles fan. The Eagles and Ticketmaster, which is presenting the contest, will work together to choose the 2024 Eagles fan of the year, according to the Eagles.

Thirty-two winners from around the league will get to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025, and one fan will be selected as NFL Fan of the Year. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.