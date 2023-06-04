How to make a cheesesteak: Ed Sheeran learns a Philadelphia staple
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ed Sheeran fans are packed at the Lincoln Financial Field Saturday.
But before the English singer-songwriter took the stage, he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.
Sheeran was greeted by hundreds of fans at Philip's Steaks on Passyunk Avenue where he learned from some South Philly pros how to make a cheesesteak.
He handed out free sandwiches to fans who showed up!
