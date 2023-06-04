Watch CBS News
Local News

How to make a cheesesteak: Ed Sheeran learns a Philadelphia staple

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 3, 2023
Digital Brief: June 3, 2023 02:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ed Sheeran fans are packed at the Lincoln Financial Field Saturday.

But before the English singer-songwriter took the stage, he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.

Sheeran was greeted by hundreds of fans at Philip's Steaks on Passyunk Avenue where he learned from some South Philly pros how to make a cheesesteak.

He handed out free sandwiches to fans who showed up!

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 9:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.