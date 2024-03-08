Here's how to donate to Egg Harbor Township Goodwill Store that lost entire inventory in fire

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- People in South Jersey are coming together to collect items for a Goodwill Store in Egg Harbor Township that lost its entire inventory during a mid-January fire.

AAA South Jersey hosted a donation drive Friday afternoon where AAA employees and members dropped off clothes, electronics and toys that will be delivered to the Goodwill Store.

People can also donate items directly to Goodwill at its store in Egg Harbor Township, which is located at 6701 Black Horse Pike, or at any of its other locations in Southern/Central New Jersey and Philadelphia.