How to deal with feeling bloated while holiday eating

How to deal with the bloated feeling while indulging during the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We all tend to over-indulge a little bit during the holidays and that can cause you to feel full or bloated.

You may not normally indulge yourself but the holiday candy, cookies and other confections are hard to resist this time of year. It can leave your belly a little out of sorts.

"All of these foods, for the most part, can cause inflammation in the body," wellness coach Joey Thurman said.

If you overdid it over the holidays, you can get back on track now. Start by cutting out those fatty, sugary foods ASAP.

"That might start to make you feel better and just get back on your healthy eating schedule whether you're tracking your calories or tracking your micronutrients or just being aware of the foods you're eating," Thurman said.

Wellness coach Joey Thurman says to focus on lean protein, fruits and veggies, as well as healthy fats and focus on hydration.

"Water is going to hydrate our cells and particularly I think people forget about having water electrolytes in them: sodium, potassium, magnesium and those are very important," Thurman said.

Thurman says movement is also important to help with that bloat. Whether it's walking, stretching or traditional yoga poses.

"You're getting your blood to your muscle tissues that's going to deliver nutrients to that," Thurman said. "That's also going to help your digestive system. It's a prokinetic, so digesting that food and helping to push that through."

And be especially mindful of how you eat. Slow down and enjoy each bite and you may find you'll eat less.

Another piece of advice, think about all the habits you may have added over the holidays that are bad and change them.

Whether it's adding better sleep to your day, focusing on more fruits or vegetables or having more fiber.

He says those are small changes that can have a big impact on your health.