How to buy early bird tickets for Made In America festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news for music lovers.

The popular Made In America music festival is returning for another end-of-the-summer jam.

The two-day event on the Ben Franklin Parkway is a staple of Labor Day weekend in the city.

The Jay-Z curated festival promises to have plenty of star performances not to mention great food, drinks and activities.

Early bird tickets are now available although the talent line-up has not been announced yet. 

