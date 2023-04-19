How to buy early bird tickets for Made In America festival

Made In America to return 2023 Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news for music lovers.

The popular Made In America music festival is returning for another end-of-the-summer jam.

The two-day event on the Ben Franklin Parkway is a staple of Labor Day weekend in the city.

Made In America Festival 2023 tix are on sale now! Lock in “Early Bird” pricing for weekend passes while they last at https://t.co/QrnNhm4lB4! #MIAFest pic.twitter.com/3d65o6VZji — Made In America Festival (@MIAFestival) April 18, 2023

The Jay-Z curated festival promises to have plenty of star performances not to mention great food, drinks and activities.

Early bird tickets are now available although the talent line-up has not been announced yet.