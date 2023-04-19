How to buy early bird tickets for Made In America festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some good news for music lovers.
The popular Made In America music festival is returning for another end-of-the-summer jam.
The two-day event on the Ben Franklin Parkway is a staple of Labor Day weekend in the city.
The Jay-Z curated festival promises to have plenty of star performances not to mention great food, drinks and activities.
Early bird tickets are now available although the talent line-up has not been announced yet.
