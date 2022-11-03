How to buy a Thanksgiving pie and help a family in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's so many flavors of pie to choose from, and your purchase can help one of the region's largest charities.

MANNA delivers 135,000 meals a month to people with serious and life-threatening illnesses. The organization's holiday pie fundraiser is now underway.

Until Nov. 18, you can place an order for apple, blueberry or chocolate peanut butter pies and pick them up right before Thanksgiving. You can pick up your order between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 17 pickup locations around the region.

You can click here to order and boost the "Pie-O-Meter" for CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan.

It's Pie Day in Philly! Don’t show up at the Thanksgiving table empty handed! Buy a Thanksgiving pie from MANNA and feed a family in need. Along with the familiar favs this year is a new pie flavor - Chocolate Peanut Butter! To order visit: https://t.co/YrAtEBEcQc pic.twitter.com/WFKE6V2pjL — Jim Donovan (@jimdonovancbs3) November 3, 2022

More information on Pie in the Sky 2022, ordering, pickup and flavors to choose from is available at MANNA's website and mannapies.org.