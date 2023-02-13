How Birds fans can cope after Super Bowl LVII loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Community spirit around the Eagles was huge heading into the Super Bowl. Many predicting a win. But unfortunately for the Birds and their fans, that didn't happen. Now it's all about coping with the loss.

Disappointment spilled out onto Broad Street Sunday night after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl. But the team pride is still alive and well.

"That's just how passionate we are. Again, Philly as a city, we love our team. We love those players. We're so proud of the way they played. But again, we'll be back next year," one fan optimistically described after the game," a man said.

This was a difficult loss for Eagles nation after an impressive season and so many predictions of a win.

"It was an amazing contest and you just have to look forward. Don't stay in despair. Look at all the positives that the team gave to us," Dr. Steven Rosenberg said.

Dr. Rosenberg is a therapist in Elkins Park. He says the Eagles were one of the few things the Philadelphia community could agree on.

"It really brought the community together and we should stay together," Dr. Rosenberg said. "There's one cause that absolutely solidified the area. It gave the area a boost that it really needed."

Dr. Rosenberg believes that since the big game was so neck and neck, this makes the disappointment even more intense for fans.

Losing to the Chiefs 38 to 35 after leading much of the game is especially devastating for Eagles fans.

A city that was so close to getting that Lombardi trophy, but our Birds just aren't bringing home the title we wanted so much.

"Over time, this loss will dissipate in our minds. Don't replay it in your head," Dr. Rosenberg said. "It is what it is. We have to move forward from it and have a tremendous look at the future."

With hope and pride, we look to the next season. But let's not forget about being thankful to the guys we've come to love for the heart and soul they've given to us.