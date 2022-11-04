See how a $49 million renovation will help Camden's Eastside HS

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Officials are calling it a "once in a generation" renovation and an "investment in equity."

Camden's Eastside High School will undergo $49 million worth of renovations to a variety of spaces across the 29,000-square-foot building: work is planned for the science labs, library, the gym and locker rooms, as well as the art, automotive and cosmetology rooms. Renovations will also be completed on the HVAC system, lighting, the auditorium and two of the building's entrances.

"This investment will help us provide each employee and student with the modernized school building they deserve," Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina McCombs said Friday.

Work is expected to be completed in 2024.

Eastside High was built in 1930 to serve students in grades 9-12.