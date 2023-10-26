Here's what Delaware Valley representatives are saying about the new House speaker
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After more than three weeks of congressional disarray, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana successfully secured the House speakership during Wednesday's fourth round of voting.
Johnson prevailed after a chaotic process that saw three other GOP nominees fail to unite the party and secure a majority.
He won 220 to 209 in the House vote Wednesday with unanimous support among Republicans, while Democratic representatives voted unequivocally with their party's nominee, minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.
A member of Congress since 2017, Johnson has no experience in the House leadership but vowed to hit the ground running and get the House back to work. A government shutdown is fast approaching, and the White House has requested a $106 billion emergency aid package for Israel and Ukraine, among other priorities.
Here's how representatives from the Delaware Valley responded to the vote.
Pennsylvania
Rep. Dwight Evans (D)
Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)
Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D)
Houlahan posted the following thread on X:
Rep. Susan Wild (D)
New Jersey
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R)
Rep. Donald Norcross (D)
Norcross posted the following thread on X:
Delaware
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D)
