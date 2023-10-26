Here's what Delaware Valley representatives are saying about the new House speaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After more than three weeks of congressional disarray, Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana successfully secured the House speakership during Wednesday's fourth round of voting.

Johnson prevailed after a chaotic process that saw three other GOP nominees fail to unite the party and secure a majority.

He won 220 to 209 in the House vote Wednesday with unanimous support among Republicans, while Democratic representatives voted unequivocally with their party's nominee, minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

A member of Congress since 2017, Johnson has no experience in the House leadership but vowed to hit the ground running and get the House back to work. A government shutdown is fast approaching, and the White House has requested a $106 billion emergency aid package for Israel and Ukraine, among other priorities.

Here's how representatives from the Delaware Valley responded to the vote.

Pennsylvania

Rep. Dwight Evans (D)

The good news: Republicans finally elected a new speaker.



The bad news: Speaker Johnson is an anti-abortion, MAGA ally who worked hard to overturn the 2020 election. — Dwight Evans (@DwightEvansPA) October 25, 2023

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D)



Our health, our freedom, our lives are so much more complex and meaningful than some, like Rep. Johnson, may realize.



But someone who talks about women this way — as if we exist to create the next generation of workers — should never be Speaker. https://t.co/EoLi4ptarc — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) October 25, 2023

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D)

I will always extend the hand of partnership to deliver for PA-05 — but I will never hesitate to stand up to extremism when it threatens our fundamental freedoms.



My statement on @HouseGOP's vote to embrace extremism and elect Mike Johnson as Speaker ⬇️ https://t.co/R6SyQ3PDBB — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) October 25, 2023

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D)

Houlahan posted the following thread on X:

It's no secret Speaker Johnson's record looks very different than mine. Frankly, his efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election should concern us all, and I remain apprehensive about what his leadership could mean for the integrity of our democratic institutions. 1/ — Chrissy Houlahan (@RepHoulahan) October 25, 2023

Rep. Susan Wild (D)

After more than three weeks of chaos and dysfunction thanks to the House GOP majority, the House can finally get back to work. My full statement below. ↓ pic.twitter.com/975QHp18aV — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) October 25, 2023

New Jersey

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R)

Congratulations to my friend, Speaker @RepMikeJohnson! Let's get to work🇺🇸 — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) October 25, 2023

Rep. Donald Norcross (D)

Norcross posted the following thread on X:

It’s about time the @HouseGOP gets their act together.



After three weeks of Republican gridlock and dysfunction that paralyzed the U.S., it’s time to get back to work. — Congressman Donald Norcross 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DonaldNorcross) October 25, 2023

Delaware

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D)

Norcross posted the following thread on X: