Couple seriously injured after house explodes in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Neighbors describe house explosion that injured two people in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Neighbors describe house explosion that injured two people in Chester County, Pennsylvania

Neighbors describe house explosion that injured two people in Chester County, Pennsylvania

UPPER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A couple from Chester County is seriously injured after their home went up in flames.

Fire crews said they responded to reports of a home explosion on Limestone Road in Upper Oxford Township around 9 a.m. Sunday. The cause is still under investigation.

John Blank heard the explosion from across the street, where he lives.

"I just came right over," he said.

He watched as his neighbors were airlifted to Jefferson Hospital, a man and a woman, ages 70 and 75. He's known them for most of his life.

"Neighbors ever since I'm a small kid," Blank said. "I grew up over here, and they've been here for 30 years."

Cochranville Fire Company

The sister of one of the victims lives just two houses down, and she said it was traumatic to see her brother and sister-in-law's home go up in flames. Blank said it was surreal.

"I just looked over and seen the walls popping out," Blank said.

Volunteer firefighters from Cochranville told CBS News Philadelphia people dropped what they were doing to respond. Along with several other fire crews from neighboring towns, they put out the flames and used machinery to demolish the rest of the home.

The couple's family said they're still in shock but hanging onto hope the couple will pull through.