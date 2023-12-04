House explodes while police in Arlington, Virginia, try to execute search warrant, police say

A house exploded in Arlington, Virginia, as police were attempting to execute a search warrant, authorities said Monday. The

Police were sent to the home around 4:45 p.m. after receiving a report about someone firing a flare gun from inside the house. After getting a search warrant, police officers approached the home, then "the suspect inside the residence discharged several rounds," a police spokesperson said, after which the blast occurred.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was inside the house at the time of the explosion, police said. They were not aware of anyone else inside the house. The suspect's condition was not immediately known and fire officials said they were waiting for a utility company to arrive before they could enter the remains of the structure.

Several officers suffered minor injuries, but none required hospitalization.

Police and fire officials could not immediately say what caused the explosion.

The aftermath of the blast could be seen from several blocks away.

Here is a video. pic.twitter.com/4Gn3JEIZAy — Mark Raymond (@markraymond) December 5, 2023

The Arlington County Fire Department said the fire was under control as of roughly 10:30 p.m., but crews were still dealing with small spot fires.

The ATF and FBI were both assisting with the investigation.