House control leaning Republican, Senate considered toss-up

Outcome of close races to decide how balance of power is distributed on Capitol Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News projects that control of the U.S. House leans in favor of Republicans. The battle for Senate control is considered a toss-up.

Democrats appear to have staved off a so-called "red wave."

Now, we wait to see if the balance of power shifts in the Senate and the House, but it could be days until we know which party will have the majority.

As of 12 p.m. Wednesday, Senate Democrats had a slight lead, with 48 Senate seats compared to 47 for Republicans.

Fifty-one seats are needed for a simple majority.

In the House, Republicans have secured 203 seats, while Democrats have taken just 190. Whichever party reaches 218 seats will hold the House majority.

In races for governor, some races are clear while others are considered a toss-up.

As results continue to pour in, some states will have familiar faces return as governors.

CBS News projects Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wins a second term over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. Analysts now are no longer calling the Sunshine State a swing state.

"Freedom is here to stay," DeSantis said.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott won his bid for reelection, as did Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia.

"We woke up every single day talking about how to build a safer, stronger Georgia," Kemp said.

Democrats held onto a sizable number of governor races that were hotly contested. CBS News projects Gov. Tony Evers won in Wisconsin, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won in Michigan and Gov. Kathy Hochul won in New York.

"I will never let you down," Hochul said.

There are also history makers. CBS News projects Democrat Wes Moore won his race in Maryland, becoming the state's first Black governor.

In Massachusetts Democrat Maura Healy will become the first woman elected governor and the first openly lesbian governor in the U.S.

"I'll be a governor for everyone," Healy said.

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary is the first woman elected Governor in Arkansas.

"One of the most amazing things about tonight is that no matter how it turned out, Arkansas was going to make history tonight," Huckabee Sanders said.

In Arizona, the candidates for governor both commented on an issue with tabulators at about 60 locations in Maricopa County.

"Every single eligible voter can be confident that their voice is going to count and their voice will be heard," Hobbs said.

"I hope it's not malice. But we're going to fix it. We're going to win," Lake said.

The 2022 elections are on track to cost $16.7 billion at the state and federal levels, which is the most expensive ever.

That's more than double the midterms from just eight years ago.