House collapses in North Philadelphia, several cars damaged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Investigators are looking into whether rain may have played a factor in a house collapse in North Philadelphia. The collapse happened on the 2600 block of North 11th Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Several cars parked around the home were damaged by fallen bricks.

Fire officials said the house was vacant at the time and there are no reports of injuries.