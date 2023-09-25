House collapses in North Philadelphia, several cars damaged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Investigators are looking into whether rain may have played a factor in a house collapse in North Philadelphia. The collapse happened on the 2600 block of North 11th Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Several cars parked around the home were damaged by fallen bricks.
Fire officials said the house was vacant at the time and there are no reports of injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.