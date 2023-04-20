Williamstown High School students prepare for Honor Flight

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- On Thursday, dozens of veterans from around the Garden State will head to a Gloucester County high school for breakfast before boarding a plane for their Honor Flight.

The students are busy getting ready ahead of their big day.

Williamstown High School students, including Connor Reeve, are busy decorating every inch of their building on Wednesday.

"We've been running around preparing water, food, cleaning coolers for the vets," Reeve said.

From the hallways to the lockers, the Gloucester County school is decked out in red, white and blue.

It's all for Thursday's spring Honor Flight.

The volunteer organization gives veterans from around the state an opportunity to see the war memorials in Washington D.C.

"These kids who they say, it's a hard generation – all they care about is their phone and social media. We're looking right now and these kids aren't on their phones," Melissa Wegmann, a special needs and history teacher at Williamstown High School, said.

Sophomore Antonio Everett is in the school's ROTC program.

One day he hopes to join the Marines.

For now, giving back is the least, he says, he can do.

"Honor Flight is the one thing in the year I'm really proud of, like this is the one thing I wait for," Everett said. "And I love it."

One hundred veterans will come to Williamstown High School Thursday at 6 a.m. for breakfast.

Then as the 1,800 students come in for school, they'll line the hallways to send off the veterans.

Before boarding the bus bound for D.C. Thursday morning, a Blackhawk helicopter will land at the high school. Then when the veterans and guardians return to Williamstown that night – they'll be greeted with a community block party.

"They're not used to this younger generation paying attention to them and being able to not only talk and shake hands, but watch the kids cheer and sometimes cry," Gretchen Czbas, a Williamstown High School teacher, said.

Honor Flight is personal for the students and staff.

As the hours wind down to the Spring Honor Flight trip – the message to New Jersey veterans is clear: We thank you, we love you and welcome to Williamstown High School.

"I don't feel what they feel, but I understand," Everett said.