Homers for Hope to host celebrity softball game at FDR Park

Homers for Hope this weekend at FDR Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some MLB greats are returning to the diamond this weekend. And it's all to support a local family in need.

Homers for Hope is organizing a celebrity softball game at FDR Park on Saturday featuring Phillies baseball legends like Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson and Charlie Manuel.

The event is raising money for Jeff Scott and his family who hail from Delaware County. Scott recently suffered a stroke which has left him unable to walk and talk.

The softball game kicks off on Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the pre-game ceremony, the Scott family will throw out the first pitch.