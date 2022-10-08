Homecoming activities to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to credible threats

Watch CBS News
COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.

Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.

The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.

Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.

