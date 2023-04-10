Police investigating 2 home invasions in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating two home invasions within 30 minutes of each other in the city's Oxford Circle neighborhood Monday. It's unclear if the incidents are connected.

Police said the first incident happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 1400 block of Kerper Street.

According to police, two men armed with knives forced their way into the home through its front door and found a 15-year-old on the second floor. The two men then allegedly said they were looking for a man named Julio.

Police claim the two men fled the home with $5,000 and a vehicle title.

The teen was injured, according to police.

Then around 9:50 a.m., police claim two men forced their way into a house in the 6100 block of Beldon Street. The two men were armed with knives and demanded money from a man inside, according to police.

Investigators said the two men then fled the location.

The man inside the home on Beldon Street was not injured.

Police said it's unclear if anything was taken.