Home collapses after fire in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia home collapsed after a fire Friday morning.

Firefighters were at a home on Welsh Road in Holmesburg around 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The flames were under control in about a half hour.

No one was inside the home, and no one was hurt, authorities said.

Investigators are trying to pinpoint how the fire started. 

First published on December 16, 2022 / 8:14 AM

