Home collapses after fire in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia home collapsed after a fire Friday morning.
Firefighters were at a home on Welsh Road in Holmesburg around 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
The flames were under control in about a half hour.
No one was inside the home, and no one was hurt, authorities said.
Investigators are trying to pinpoint how the fire started.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.