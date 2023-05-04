Home and Garden Festival returns to Chestnut Hill this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend Philadelphia will be blooming with spring festivities. The Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival is returning, and organizers gave CBS News Philadelphia a preview of what's to come.

The festival features more than 175 vendors set up along the 8000 and 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue. The all-day event is on Sunday, May 7 and is free to attend. It will be packed with home and garden décor, live music and children's activities.

"Jenks Fun Fest which is at the Jenks Academy is going to have bouncies and food trucks... and at Stagecrafters they're doing circus acts and performances and dance routines," said Courtney O'Neill, Executive Director of the Chestnut Hill Business District.

Outdoor, live craft demonstrations will also be a focal point which can be found in the festival's Maker's Village.

"There's almost 14 makers and they'll be located at the start of the festival," said O'Neill.

The festival details can be found below:

Address: 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118

8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19118 Time: Sunday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information visit the festival's official guide here.