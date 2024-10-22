Watch CBS News
Sports

Holy Ghost Prep baseball team to be honored after winning Pennsylvania state championship

By Ross DiMattei, Paxton Reese

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania baseball team to be honored for historic accomplishment
Pennsylvania baseball team to be honored for historic accomplishment 01:24

The Holy Ghost Prep baseball team is getting special recognition today after securing the first baseball state championship in the school's history.

Surrounded by the entire student body, the team at the Bensalem, Pennsylvania school was treated to a pep rally Tuesday morning, complete with music, games, and a raucous sendoff. The players and coaches then boarded a bus to the state capitol in Harrisburg, where they will be recognized and honored by state leaders.

"We all knew we were going to win somehow, and it just happened in the best way. And today we're getting recognized for it, I think it's awesome," said Colin Davis, a third baseman and current sophomore.

On June 13, the 2024 Holy Ghost Prep baseball team captured the school's first-ever PIAA state baseball title in walk-off fashion, defeating Indiana (PA) 6-5 at Penn State University. 

Sophomore Mat Riendeau delivered the game-winning double down the left-field line to score Davis. It capped off the second straight late-inning comeback for the Firebirds, who also rallied to beat Danville in the state semifinals.

"We knew that we could come back, like we just did throughout the entire season. So I think it was awesome to see us really come together as a team and battle back for that state win," said Matthew Evans, an outfielder.

"It really takes confidence and belief in themselves, and team belief. And they really embodied that the entire year," added head coach Greg Olenski.

Holy Ghost Prep has 15 varsity players returning next year, led by a star-studded junior class, so the team feels good about their chances of repeating as state champions next year.

Ross DiMattei
ross-dimattei-web-headshot-1024x576-branded.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.