Holy Ghost Prep baseball team to be honored after winning Pennsylvania state championship

The Holy Ghost Prep baseball team is getting special recognition today after securing the first baseball state championship in the school's history.

Surrounded by the entire student body, the team at the Bensalem, Pennsylvania school was treated to a pep rally Tuesday morning, complete with music, games, and a raucous sendoff. The players and coaches then boarded a bus to the state capitol in Harrisburg, where they will be recognized and honored by state leaders.

"We all knew we were going to win somehow, and it just happened in the best way. And today we're getting recognized for it, I think it's awesome," said Colin Davis, a third baseman and current sophomore.

On June 13, the 2024 Holy Ghost Prep baseball team captured the school's first-ever PIAA state baseball title in walk-off fashion, defeating Indiana (PA) 6-5 at Penn State University.

Sophomore Mat Riendeau delivered the game-winning double down the left-field line to score Davis. It capped off the second straight late-inning comeback for the Firebirds, who also rallied to beat Danville in the state semifinals.

"We knew that we could come back, like we just did throughout the entire season. So I think it was awesome to see us really come together as a team and battle back for that state win," said Matthew Evans, an outfielder.

"It really takes confidence and belief in themselves, and team belief. And they really embodied that the entire year," added head coach Greg Olenski.

Holy Ghost Prep has 15 varsity players returning next year, led by a star-studded junior class, so the team feels good about their chances of repeating as state champions next year.