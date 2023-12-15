Families have Holiday Bricktacular fun at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- He was not round, but he was jolly. He was shaped like a block, but the kids knew exactly who he was and yelled it out.

"Santa!"

"LEGO Santa also makes appearances throughout the event," marketing manager Stephanie Weaver said, "So, kids can take that perfect photo with Santa."

Weaver walked CBS News Philadelphia through all the intricate displays made of LEGO DUPLO blocks.

"These are our life-size LEGO snowmen," she said, pointing to the photo backdrop. "Kids can write their letters to LEGO Santa, fill out their wish lists, and drop it in our LEGO mailbox."

Children could even go on a sweet scavenger hunt through Mini-Land Philadelphia.

"Gingerbread mini figures are exploring the city," Weaver said. "You can go around and see how many you can find and submit your best guess to us and we will let you know if you're right."

However, the big draw of the display was Santa's sleigh.

"In our sleigh here, we're talking about at least 5,000 individual DUPLO pieces that make this thing up," said master Builder Thayden Reinhart, who helped design and build the piece that held the favorite photo opp for visitors.

"Now, the reindeer," he pointed out. "These guys are at least a thousand pieces each. They each took a day to build. As you can see, they are slightly different. We do have one with a bright red nose for leading Santa's sleigh."

But for the crew at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center, their favorite part was all the holiday fun waiting for families.

"This is the dream job," Reinhart said. "This is absolutely happening. This is everything I ever wanted growing up as a kid."