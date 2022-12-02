HolidayFest 2022: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular

OAKS, Pa. (CBS) - It's a HolidayFest Friday and the lights are shining bright in Montgomery County. The holiday attraction Tinseltown is all a glow in Oaks. There's ice skating, food and fun for the whole family.

At the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, visitors can stroll through dozens of dazzling light displays or grab a bite at the Union Forge Tinsel Lodge.

"So many treats in there. Everything from sweet to savory, and it's fancy. It's got short rib mac and cheese, and funnel cake which is my personal favorite," Rachel Riley, the Valley Forge Tourism, said. "Plus there's also plenty of cocktails for the adults but there's also hot cocoa and warm cozy stuff for the kids so it's great to grab a treat and walk around."

And while you walk around, you can check off your holiday shopping.

"You can totally do shopping here," Riley said. "They've got the Mistletoe Marketplace. They've got about 20 vendors, or so, which is so many this year. And you can get everything from local arts and crafts and goods. You can get ornaments made here, and treats. So really you can just run down your list and just check everybody off."

There's also an ice skating rink and an ice slide.

And then of course the lights.

Tinseltown is open until Dec. 31. You need to reserve a timed ticket before you go. Reservations can be made here.