On the road again: drivers, flyers say traveling back home wasn't so bad this year

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (CBS) – And just like that another Christmas has come to a close. Now many travelers are back on the roadways trying to get home Tuesday after the long holiday weekend.

The New Jersey Turnpike was crowded Tuesday afternoon. It was even slow getting onto the exit ramps. Some drivers told CBS News Philadelphia at times they experienced congestion and patches of traffic.

"Well it was pretty good till we got down this far. We got on at exit 10 and then we got down to about exit 4 and that's when everything started to back up," a driver said.



When it comes to a plan of attack on when to leave, some drivers said they just left when they could. But whether it was an hour or more left to go, many tried to stay distracted for the long post-holiday drive.

"Well, we have two small kids, so it's been a bit of a struggle trying to keep them occupied, but so far so good, just listening to some music and having the iPad out," another driver said.

From the roadways to the air, travelers said they anticipated the crowds so they are just happy to be home.

Looking at the big picture, drivers and flyers alike said this year, the hassle was all worth it.

"Everything was worth it. It was a great trip -- smiles, hugs and kisses are all what it is about," a couple told CBS News Philadelphia at a local rest stop.

Travelers said if they look past all of the driving and flying, they had a wonderful holiday and they're looking forward to the new year.