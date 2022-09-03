Holiday weekend expected to see increased traffic, close to pre-pandemic levels
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Holiday travel is expected to return to near pre-pandemic levels in the Philadelphia region this weekend. Chopper 3 was over the roads Friday afternoon.
CBS3 saw heavy traffic, especially heading down the shore.
Drivers are getting some relief at the pump.
Gas prices have dropped for 11 consecutive weeks.
However, they are still about 20% higher than last labor day.
