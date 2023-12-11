These 4 couponing apps could help keep consumers' wallets padded this holiday shopping season

Good news for holiday shoppers who are trying to keep more cash in their pockets: There's an app for that — several, in fact.

Savings-focused apps are offering exclusive discounts, cashback on purchases and other rewards, which could give some much-needed relief to shoppers feeling the pain of higher gift prices this season.

Here are four shopper-oriented apps that can save you money, and even put some money back into your pockets.

Rakuten

Rakuten offers a dizzying array of coupon codes, which can be combined with cashback offers for online and in-person shopping at more than 3,500 retailers, including Target, Best Buy and Walmart.

Cashback typically ranges from 1% to 10%, the company's website shows. Rakuten also offers double cashback promotions from time to time, allowing shoppers to maximize their returns.

How is cashback paid out?

Shoppers are paid for Cash Back, bonuses and other rewards every three months via their choice of either of two payment methods: check or PayPal.

This season, users can earn an additional 10% off on purchases made during their first week after signing-up for the service, the company's website shows.

Fetch

Fetch is a money-saving service that allows users to earn rewards by uploading pictures of their receipts to its mobile app.

Users accrue points by uploading print or digital receipts of their purchases from grocery stores, liquor stores, gas stations and convenience stores, among other shops, according to Rakuten.

Points can be redeemed for gift cards from a variety of places such as Starbucks and Dunkin', Chipotle, Target and Amazon, the company's website shows.

In addition, Fetch also offers users personalized discounts to their favorite stores.

Ibotta

Ibotta is another app that offers cashback on qualifying purchases on groceries, online shopping, general merchandise, retail purchases, entertainment, travel and more.

The app also offers "bonuses," or additional cashback earnings for users who take advantage of special promotions at specific retailers.

Users can generally earn an extra $1 to $10 dollars back from bonuses, the company's website shows.

Shopkick

Shopkick offers user reward points, called kicks, for shopping at its partner stores or scanning barcodes on select products with its mobile app.

Users can also rack up kicks by shopping at more than 80 online stores through its platform. Penny-pinchers can earn points through ways outside of spending money, including by watching videos and browsing content in the Shopkick app, according to Shopkick's website.

Kicks can be redeemed for gift cards from Paypal, Starbucks, Amazon, AMC movie theaters and more. Most rewards equal 250 kicks per dollar.