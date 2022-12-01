Watch CBS News
Local News

Holiday season can be stressful for Americans, poll finds

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Holidays are a big stressor for Americans
Holidays are a big stressor for Americans 00:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, nobody wants to hear this heading into the holidays. Tis' the season for holiday stress. 

A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association shows many Americans are preparing for a stressful holiday season. 

Nearly a third of adults expect to feel stress, trending up from last year. 

The top stress triggers include affording gifts and meals, also finding just the right gifts to give.

CBS3's Stephanie Stahl will have more on holiday stress and what you can do to combat it on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 1:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.