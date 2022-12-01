Holiday season can be stressful for Americans, poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, nobody wants to hear this heading into the holidays. Tis' the season for holiday stress.

A new poll from the American Psychiatric Association shows many Americans are preparing for a stressful holiday season.

Nearly a third of adults expect to feel stress, trending up from last year.

The top stress triggers include affording gifts and meals, also finding just the right gifts to give.

