Voorhees, New Jersey family means business when it comes to Christmas lights. They have 20,000 of them

Decorating for the holiday gets many people in a festive mood, but for some, it can be a lot of work and take days. There is one house in South Jersey that goes all out and could even put a smile on Clark Griswold's face.

"There are 60 inflatables and 20,000 lights," said Ryan Cohen while standing outside his home in Voorhees Township, New Jersey.

The lawn is covered and the driveway is ringed with all sorts of light-up characters, strands of lights and other decorations. He adds to the collection regularly, with a new addition this year of a Ferris wheel made of PVC, taking stuffed teddy bears for a ride in red and white baskets.

"This piece this year is all custom-made," Cohen said.

Cohen's family has been dubbed "The Christmas House of Voorhees."

Cohen has been transforming his family's front yard for 15 years, a tradition passed down from his father.

"Growing up I just loved Christmas, it's a great time of year, my family loves it, my kids love it," Cohen said.

Every holiday the Cohen hosts a walk-through event with Santa front and center. It's also a time for his neighbors to join in on the spirit of generosity.

The family also collects about six boxes of toys every year to donate to Toys for Tots.