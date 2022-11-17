Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.

Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.

The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.

Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline of pet pigs becoming strays." Pet pig owners not able to care for a grown pig have been letting them roam, to the detriment of the state's land.

"Running at large, these pigs pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases – such as salmonella or even swine flu – that can spread to both people and animals," the statement reads.

It also warns: potbellied pigs are a non-native species to Delaware, so "swift action" will have to be taken if a pig is found to pose a threat.

Since male potbellied pigs can breed as early as eight weeks, and females can become pregnant at three months, owners are advised to spay or neuter them.

"Due to the ability of potbellied pigs to reproduce at a very young age, the state must ensure that a feral pig population does not become established, which could rapidly lead to the spread of disease and property damage."

Owning a pet potbellied pig

If you're keeping a potbellied pig outdoors, you should put them in a secure pen "where they cannot escape and run at large." Consider purchasing hog panels from a farm supply store.

If your pig pen has a dirt floor, you should bury part of the fence underground. Otherwise, pigs could dig through the dirt and make an escape route under the fence.

Pig owners who need help or advice on caring for their pet should contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture's Poultry and Animal health Section at 302-698-4561.