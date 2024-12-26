Man killed in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia on Christmas, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a man was struck and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
The hit-and-run crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Snyder Avenue.
Police said a vehicle heading eastbound on Snyder Avenue struck a man walking in the bike lane. The driver then kept traveling eastbound, leaving the scene.
Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at 9:40 p.m.
Police have not identified the man but said he's in his 40s.
The vehicle is described as a tan sedan. The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating and anyone with information can contact them at 215-685-3181, or submit a tip anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.