Man killed in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia on Christmas, police say

Police search for driver after man struck and killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a man was struck and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Snyder Avenue.

Police said a vehicle heading eastbound on Snyder Avenue struck a man walking in the bike lane. The driver then kept traveling eastbound, leaving the scene.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at 9:40 p.m.

Police have not identified the man but said he's in his 40s.

The vehicle is described as a tan sedan. The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating and anyone with information can contact them at 215-685-3181, or submit a tip anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.