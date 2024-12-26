Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in hit-and-run in South Philadelphia on Christmas, police say

By Joe Brandt, Atheer Hussein

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police search for driver after man struck and killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run
Police search for driver after man struck and killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run 00:17

Philadelphia police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after a man was struck and killed in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Snyder Avenue.

Police said a vehicle heading eastbound on Snyder Avenue struck a man walking in the bike lane. The driver then kept traveling eastbound, leaving the scene. 

Philadelphia Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at 9:40 p.m.

Police have not identified the man but said he's in his 40s.

The vehicle is described as a tan sedan. The police Crash Investigation Division is investigating and anyone with information can contact them at 215-685-3181, or submit a tip anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.