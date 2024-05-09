Watch CBS News
Police looking for car in connection with hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking the public for help on Thursday in finding a car they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood in February.

Officials said the incident happened at Bustleton Avenue and Loney Street on Feb. 2 around 3 p.m. and described the car as a newer gray Chevy Equinox with an unknown license plate.

newer-model-gray-chevrolet-equinox.jpg
Philadelphia Police Department

They also described the driver as an older male wearing an orange reflective hooded sweatshirt.

The hit-and-run is under investigation, and police urged anyone with information about the car or the driver to call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Unit at 215-685-3181 or submit a tip via phone at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police said any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to the ongoing investigation.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment, and feel-good stories.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 5:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

