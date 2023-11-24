Watch CBS News
Elderly woman in critical condition after hit and run in Northeast Philadelphia: police

By Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An elderly woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia Friday afternoon.

Police said a white Jeep Wrangler with a Pennsylvania tag struck the woman near 8800 Frankford Avenue and left the scene.

The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and the Jeep was later found by police near 48100 Delaire Landin.

Police are still looking for the driver.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 5:18 PM EST

