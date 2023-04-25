Driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Olney
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Olney. It happened early Sunday morning, near Mascher Street and Chew Avenue.
A 47-year-old man was killed.
Police say the incident involves either a white or silver Lexus SUV. The vehicle may have damage to the front and the windshield.
Call police if you have any information about the hit-and-run.
