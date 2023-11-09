Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pleasantville on Black Horse Pike, police say

Digital Brief: Nov. 9, 2023 (AM)

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pleasantville, Atlantic County on Thursday night, police said.

The pedestrian was struck on the 8200 block of Black Horse Pike around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Only the southbound lane on Black Horse Pike is open for traffic right now, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.