Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pleasantville on Black Horse Pike, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Pleasantville, Atlantic County on Thursday night, police said. 

The pedestrian was struck on the 8200 block of Black Horse Pike around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the striking vehicle fled the scene. 

Only the southbound lane on Black Horse Pike is open for traffic right now, according to police. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 9:37 PM EST

