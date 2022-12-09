Historical homes get holiday makeover in Mount Holly, NJ

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) - If you are looking for a unique holiday activity, the town of Mount Holly in South Jersey is opening its doors for some Christmas magic.

"If you like to see the way people decorate, we have all different kinds of houses, and all different ways people decorate," says Holiday House Tour Co-chair and homeowner, Jackie DiCarlo.

The Holiday House Tour through the town features 12 beautifully decorated, historical, private homes and 5 historical public places, including churches and a Quaker meeting house.

"People come quite a distance to view the beautiful homes and see the history of our town," DiCarlo said.

The tour is a fundraiser for the organization Main Street Mount Holly, which protects and enhances the historic downtown Mount Holly.

"It's gotten bigger every year, the last two years we've had 500 people come through," DiCarlo added.

Ticket and event information

The 2022 Holiday House Tour is happening Saturday, December 10th from 3pm to 8pm. The cost of the tickets are $15 donation in advance and $20 the day of the tour at local businesses in town. More information is available on Main Street Mount Holly's website.