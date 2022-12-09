Watch CBS News
Local News

Historical homes get holiday makeover in Mount Holly, NJ

By Chandler Lutz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Check out the Holiday House Tour in Mount Holly, NJ
Check out the Holiday House Tour in Mount Holly, NJ 02:56

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ (CBS) - If you are looking for a unique holiday activity, the town of Mount Holly in South Jersey is opening its doors for some Christmas magic.

"If you like to see the way people decorate, we have all different kinds of houses, and all different ways people decorate," says Holiday House Tour Co-chair and homeowner, Jackie DiCarlo.

The Holiday House Tour through the town features 12 beautifully decorated, historical, private homes and 5 historical public places, including churches and a Quaker meeting house.

"People come quite a distance to view the beautiful homes and see the history of our town," DiCarlo said.

The tour is a fundraiser for the organization Main Street Mount Holly, which protects and enhances the historic downtown Mount Holly.

"It's gotten bigger every year, the last two years we've had 500 people come through," DiCarlo added.

Ticket and event information

The 2022 Holiday House Tour is happening Saturday, December 10th from 3pm to 8pm. The cost of the tickets are $15 donation in advance and $20 the day of the tour at local businesses in town. More information is available on Main Street Mount Holly's website.

Chandler Lutz
chandler-lutz-web-headshot-620x349-oct-2018.jpg

Chandler Lutz has always had a passion for storytelling and learning about others. Her career started at a young age in entertainment. Recording her first album at 16 years old, co-starring in independent films and hosting nationwide charity events. It wasn't until college that Chandler found broadcasting journalism and her love for a different camera lens that allowed her to be herself.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 6:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.