Historic Hood Mansion in Limerick, Pennsylvania, up for grabs under one rather large condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A historic home in Montgomery County is up for sale and the best part is, its price tag won't break the bank.

The Historic Hood Mansion in Limerick, Pennsylvania, is up for grabs at no cost at all, just one rather large condition.

The Montgomery County mansion built in 1834 by John McClellan Hood, is free to anyone who can physically move the home to another location.

"Otherwise, she will sadly be reduced to a pile of rubble," the Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society said in a Facebook post back on May 30.

While the home may be a bit of a fixer-upper in need of some TLC, the house comes with some big spaces just waiting to have the life breathed back into them.

The Historic Hood Mansion has 17 rooms, eight fireplaces and is roughly 5,000 square feet, the Eastern Pennsylvania Preservation Society wrote in the social media post.

Adding to the enticing offer, the Preservation Society said the bones of the home are solid with chestnut floors, oak beams and solid brownstone construction.

So anyone with a moving company on speed dial or a very large truck who is interested in preserving the future of the Historic Hood Mansion is asked to email the Preservation Society at president@easternpapreservation.org.