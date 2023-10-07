Hispanic Heritage Month: Long-time school security officer hopes to inspire next generation of Latino leaders

Hispanic Heritage Month: School security officer hopes to inspire next generation of Latino leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As we continue Hispanic Heritage Month, one school district in South Jersey held a large celebration to honor the accomplishments made by the community.

Through music, dance, and food the community of Camden came together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Eastside High School.

A bilingual celebration kicked off with a familiar sound for Puerto Ricans. Their national anthem "La Borinqueña" is sung by a long-time school security officer.

"I love to sing, I represent the Hispanos, Latinos!" School security officer Kathleen Echevarria said. "When we were growing up in Puerto Rico, I had to do that every day, sing La Borinqueña because it's our national anthem. I grew up in Ponce, Puerto Rico."

From Puerto Rico to now a 24-year veteran with the Camden City School District, Echevarria was asked to perform in front of a packed gym of students, teachers, and local leaders during this year's cultural festivities where kids of all ages also performed.

"I try to be an example for those that want to make up their mind to do somethings that are a little outside of the box like be an officer," Echevarria said.

Whether it's being an officer or a lawmaker, students had the chance to see role models from all walks of life.

"Everywhere I go, the sky is the limit, of what you can do," Nilsa Cruz-Perez, New Jersey Senator, 5th District, said. "If I did it, this jibarita from Puerto Rico, you can do it."

And it wasn't just about Puerto Rican roots, several cultures were on full display too.

"There's like Mexicans, people from Guatemala, people from Panama, El Salvador," Echevarria said. "So, when I see some of the kids it just takes me back. I love it."

Taking her back while proudly bringing a piece of her home to others.