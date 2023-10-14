South Jersey photographer influenced by her Latina heritage creates memories for generations

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) -- As CBS News Philadelphia continues to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, a South Jersey photographer says her attention to detail in her work is influenced by her Latina heritage.

Jazmin Ortiz runs "Jazzy Rose Photography," which focuses on newborn photo shoots.

"It's storytelling for me," Ortiz said. "To be able to create these memories for these families that can be shared for generations."

Ortiz's story began seven years ago when she went to a department store to have photos taken of her newborn daughter, Rose.

"There were no props involved," Ortiz recalled. "It was kind of, like, 'This is what we have. This is what you're going to take.'"

She felt she could offer a better service to her fellow parents, which is why she started her business.

"Just making sure everything is perfect," Ortiz said. "From their fingers to their tiny toes to the placement of their heads to just capturing all the detail that I can."

She said her attention to detail is self-taught and informed by her Latina heritage.

"My culture is rich, whether it's the food, the colors, the people, the dance, just the traditions," Ortiz said. "I'm able to take all of that and pour it into my work."

Her work is part-time, but with the guidance of the Latin American Economic Development Association (LAEDA), Ortiz is hoping to eventually go full-time after she graduated from LAEDA.

"She has had tremendous success," Jamila Powell, the program manager at LAEDA's Women's Business Center, said. "Honestly, I admire her because she started all of this at the height of the pandemic."

Ortiz said she loves all her baby clients the same, even the ones who may be uncooperative.

"Parents, they're always apologizing when their babies are fussy," Ortiz said. "I'm like, 'No, this is music to my ears, whether they're crying or they're silent, I am in awe.'"