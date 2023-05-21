Watch CBS News
Hinchliffe Stadium renovation: Historic New Jersey ballpark reopens

By Danielle Elllis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Historic Negro League ballpark in New Jersey reopens after $103M transformation
Historic Negro League ballpark in New Jersey reopens after $103M transformation 00:29

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) -- One of the last Negro League ballparks in the U.S. is back open! Hinchliffe Stadium in North Jersey underwent a $103 million transformation.

The stadium was built in just seven months in 1932 and was condemned in 1997 after general maintenance and basic repairs went unaddressed.

Its reopening is preserving American history.

A museum at the stadium is set to open this fall.

May 21, 2023

