Hinchliffe Stadium renovation: Historic New Jersey ballpark reopens

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) -- One of the last Negro League ballparks in the U.S. is back open! Hinchliffe Stadium in North Jersey underwent a $103 million transformation.

The stadium was built in just seven months in 1932 and was condemned in 1997 after general maintenance and basic repairs went unaddressed.

Its reopening is preserving American history.

A museum at the stadium is set to open this fall.