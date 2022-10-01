Man in his 20s shot multiple times, dies in Crescentville, Philadelphia authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Drive around 9:45 p.m.
Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was pronounced dead on scene at 9:55 p.m.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.