Man in his 20s shot multiple times, dies in Crescentville, Philadelphia authorities say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Crescentville section on Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Drive around 9:45 p.m.

Police say he was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was pronounced dead on scene at 9:55 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 12:44 PM

