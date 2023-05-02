Holocaust survivors share experience with South Jersey high school students

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey program is bringing together high school students and Holocaust survivors to combat antisemitism. The program, called "Café Europa," is a monthly program designed to allow local Holocaust survivors to socialize with each other.

"Café Europa" also has opportunities for local students to meet and speak with Holocaust survivors.

On a recent Wednesday, 25 Holocaust survivors met with 25 students from Cherry Hill West High School to share their experiences.

"I enjoy talking to them because number one, it's an educational program that they'll never, ever have again," Joel Fabian, 84, a Holocaust survivor, said.

Junior A.J. Spector said it's incredible to see so many survivors in one room.

"It's an important part of our Jewish history," Spector said. "It's very important for us to all know what we've been through."

It's a learning experience not just for students, but also for their history teacher, Dan McMaster.

"As a history major in college and teaching for two decades, I've never had an experience, myself, like this," McMaster said. "I'm, in a sense, learning from these survivors as well."

Fabian said as the number of survivors continues to dwindle, it's critical he and other survivors continue sharing their experiences for the next generation.

"Any school, anytime, anywhere, I will be there!" Fabian said. "I'll be more than happy to come!"