Heroin, fentanyl found in CBD edibles in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa., (CBS) -- The Montgomery County district attorney warns people in the county about CBD edibles found to contain fentanyl and heroin. District Attorney Kevin R. Steele says there have already been two overdoses linked to CBD edibles in the county.

The specific products linked to the overdoses are the Strictly Delta brand of Delta 8 THC 600 MG Happy Cubes in different flavors, the DA says. The products allegedly contained fentanyl and heroin.

Officials also say the products were sold at three Tobacco Hut stores in Montgomery County. The people who overdosed have since recovered.

The DA, Montgomery Township Police Chief Scott Bendig and Hatfield Township Police Chief William Tierne also warn they found fentanyl in Urb Extrax and Packwoods Coned.

"Individuals should not consume any flavors of these Strictly Delta brand of CBD gummies. If anyone has any of these gummies, do not eat them! We need to get the word out that some of these packages contain deadly drugs—fentanyl and heroin," Steele said.

He also adds that he is not sure yet if other items from the store also contain illegal substances.

The DA asks anyone in possession of CBD edibles from these brands not to eat them, call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (6100 278-3368 and turn them over for testing.