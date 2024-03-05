Police searching for man who dunked head in pickle barrel inside South Jersey store

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are looking for a man who dunked his head in a pickle barrel inside a Heritage's Dairy Store.

The incident happened at the location at North Main Street.

Police said the man was recording himself while he dunked his head inside the pickle barrel.

"Sometimes there are no appropriate words for the actions one takes," the Glassboro Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The store was forced to throw out the entire bucket of pickles following the incident, police said.

"This is so SAD. I like those pickles, glad they removed them for sale but so very sorry for their loss. I hope he turns himself in to pay for the product damages," Deanna Garlic wrote on Glassboro police's Facebook post.

Others used the unusual incident involving the pickles to be punny in the comments section.

"It's really not a big dill," Shan Full wrote.