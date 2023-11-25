Here are 5 live shows to see this weekend in the Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you been looking forward to the weekend, but can't think of a new plan to save your life? Do you find yourself constantly going through the same rotation of weekend plans and are dying for something a change of scenery?

Our CBS Philadelphia team knows this feeling too. But not to worry, this weekend the City of Brotherly Love has a jam-packed entertainment guide for you. Here's a list of five shows happening this weekend that will take away your seasonal social suppression.

Lauryn Hill

The New Jersey native is set to perform Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill: 25th Anniversary Tour was originally scheduled for late October, but was postponed so the singer could get vocal rest.

Hill is expected to perform the entire album at the show and reunite with The Fugees.

Tickets are still available on secondary-seller websites. We found some for just $58 on Gametime.com.

Pete Davidson

Former Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson is in town for two shows. Davidson is performing two shows Saturday night at Rivers Casino in Fishtown. The first show begins at 7 p.m. and the second is at 10 p.m.

Tickets for this King of Staten Island are a little hard to come by. But, we prevailed and found one on Stubhub for $270.

Wicked

Calling all theater fans! This is your last chance to see Wicked during its time here in Philadelphia. This year marks 20 years since the show first debuted on Broadway.

It's on stage at the Academy of Music for two shows Saturday and a matinee Sunday afternoon.

Single tickets for Saturday's 8 p.m. show start at just $80.

Beauty and the Beast

This tale as old as time is live at the Walnut Street Theatre in Center City.

This Disney classic will be in town through the end of the year. There are several performances of the musical you can catch throughout the week.

There are two shows Saturday, the first one is a 2 p.m. matinee and the second one is an evening show at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start as low as $67.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

So is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? Either way, this weekend, you can see the holiday classic film in a very different way.

The film is screening at The Kimmel Center and The Philadelphia Orchestra is performing the soundtrack!

There are matinee performances Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's matinee start as low as $55.