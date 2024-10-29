Group of dog owners raising money to help hounds suffering from rare blood disorder

Group of dog owners raising money to help hounds suffering from hemophilia

A group of dog owners is raising money for a clinical trial that's been described as a potential game changer for pups with a rare disease.

"You can't help but fall in love with him he's got this zest for life, he's cute, he looks at you with these eyes," Mira Rucker said.

Sonny is a 1-year-old Pitbull mix that Rucker got from a rescue and soon learned he has hemophilia, a rare blood disorder more often heard of in people.

"I had no idea," Rucker said, "I had no idea."

She lives in constant fear that even a little injury or scratch can cause life-threatening bleeding. So Sonny's activities are very limited.

Vets often recommend euthanizing dogs with hemophilia.

"I didn't have it in my heart to do that and so I thought well, whatever I have to do to give this dog an opportunity to live and live his best life. No matter how long it is, I want to give that to him."

CBS Philadelphia

She spent thousands on blood transfusions after injuries and has joined a group pushing for a clinical trial for a gene therapy treatment that previous research has shown can work.

"They had nine research colony dogs with hemophilia that they treated. All nine dogs lived an additional 10 years," Veterinarian Monica Revel said.

Revel is leading the effort to raise money to support a new clinical trial because she says the gene therapy isn't currently available to dogs.

"We want to spread the word that there is hope for these dogs," Revel said. Additionally, they're trying to raise $50,000 for the clinical trial.

CBS Philadelphia



Rucker is helping raise money for the trial hoping she can give Sonny a better life if he gets the gene therapy.

"It's life-changing...he, you know, if he gets this clinical trial he's going to be able to play like a normal dog," Rucker said.

Research on treatments for dogs with hemophilia has been helpful in the development of therapy for people with the disease. However, there are currently no human treatments that can help dogs with hemophilia.