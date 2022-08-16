Pennsylvania election officials encouraging residents to apply to become poll workers on Help America Vote Day
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday is Help America Vote Day, a day dedicated to recruiting poll workers for the Nov. 8 election. Pennsylvania election officials say it takes thousands of workers to staff the more than 9,000 voting locations in the Commonwealth.
They are encouraging eligible residents to apply.
If you're interested, you can find the poll worker interest form by clicking here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.