Helicopter crashes in South Brunswick, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon in South BrunswickNew Jersey

The helicopter went down into Lake Carnegie, which is near Princeton Airport, at around 3:30 p.m., police said.  

"A helicopter has crashed in South Brunswick at the border of Princeton. Fire, EMS, and police are on scene. Avoid the area," the police department posted on X. 

One person, who is presumed to be the pilot, was "gravely injured," police said.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was on board, but rescue crews were searching the water. 

No one on the ground was hurt. 

Police are expected to provide more information during a press conference at 5 p.m.

CBS New York has a crew on the scene. Check this page for updates.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 4:14 PM

