Pa. tennis instructor accused of sexually assaulting student

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A tennis instructor in Bucks County is accused of sexually assaulting a student. Twenty-four-year-old Hector Andres Jacome-Jaramillo is facing several charges, including indecent assault against a child under 16.

Upper Makefield police say the assaults happened when the two traveled together for tennis tournaments.

Because Jacome-Jaramillo worked with children, police say there may be more victims.

