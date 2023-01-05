Pa. tennis instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A tennis instructor in Bucks County is accused of sexually assaulting a student. Twenty-four-year-old Hector Andres Jacome-Jaramillo is facing several charges, including indecent assault against a child under 16.
Upper Makefield police say the assaults happened when the two traveled together for tennis tournaments.
Because Jacome-Jaramillo worked with children, police say there may be more victims.
