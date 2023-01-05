Pa. tennis instructor accused of sexually assaulting student

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – A tennis instructor in Bucks County is accused of sexually assaulting a student. Twenty-four-year-old Hector Andres Jacome-Jaramillo is facing several charges, including indecent assault against a child under 16.

Bucks County tennis instructor accused of sexually assaulting student Upper Makefield Township police

Upper Makefield police say the assaults happened when the two traveled together for tennis tournaments.

Because Jacome-Jaramillo worked with children, police say there may be more victims.