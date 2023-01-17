Hearing for construction at North Wildwood beach postponed

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A hearing on construction at a North Wildwood beach scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Feb. 1.

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is suing the city over its dune project.

The city is using taxpayer money to build a bulkhead without the state's permission, saying the dune is at risk of washing away.

The state says installing the bulkhead could lead to more erosion.