Watch CBS News
Local News

Hearing for construction at North Wildwood beach postponed

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hearing over North Wildwood dune postponed until Feb. 1
Hearing over North Wildwood dune postponed until Feb. 1 00:22

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A hearing on construction at a North Wildwood beach scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Feb. 1. 

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection is suing the city over its dune project.

The city is using taxpayer money to build a bulkhead without the state's permission, saying the dune is at risk of washing away. 

The state says installing the bulkhead could lead to more erosion. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 5:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.